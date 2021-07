In addition to human survivors, firefighters at the collapsed building in Surfside, Florida are looking for pets.Less than half of Champlain Towers South remains standing after the apartment complex partially collapsed last week, leaving at least 16 dead and 147 missing. But in that remaining part of the building, officials believe some families’ dogs, cats, and other animals may still be alive.“It’s heartbreaking,” Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell told The Washington Post. “So for there to be some hope that families can be reunited with these pets in this tragedy, it is important. They are going to have lost...