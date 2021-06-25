These Adorable Toddler Ballet Shoes Will Keep Your Tot On Their Toes

Toddler ballet shoes might be on your mind now that in-person dance classes are starting to open up again. With their first pair of ballet flats, a brand new world will open up for your child. Since many kids embrace dance as their first extracurricular, it’s a great way for your kiddo to explore their first *real* hobby, plus it’s a fantastic way to make new friends (maybe even their first best friend!). Going to ballet class will also expose your child to other forms of dance, not to mention, it can inspire more interests in art and creativity. So whether your little ballerina’s plié-ing and twirling is a one-season thing or a lifelong obsession, nurturing their early hobbies can spark other dreams down the road.