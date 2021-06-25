Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Elk Grove Village’s numerous community awards and low property taxes make it the perfect place to be ‘Your Hometown’

wgnradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Szigetvari, vice president of brokerage services with @Properties, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News with unique insights into the suburban real estate market, specifically Your Hometown of Elk Grove Village. From the world-class forest preserves & parks, to the surprisingly low property taxes and ample amenities, Elk Grove Village has a lot to offer, according to Stephanie.

wgnradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hometown, IL
City
Elk Grove Village, IL
Elk Grove Village, IL
Business
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elk Grove#Property Taxes#Place To Be#Properties#Afternoon News#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...

Comments / 0

Community Policy