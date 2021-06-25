Elk Grove Village’s numerous community awards and low property taxes make it the perfect place to be ‘Your Hometown’
Stephanie Szigetvari, vice president of brokerage services with @Properties, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News with unique insights into the suburban real estate market, specifically Your Hometown of Elk Grove Village. From the world-class forest preserves & parks, to the surprisingly low property taxes and ample amenities, Elk Grove Village has a lot to offer, according to Stephanie.wgnradio.com