Iris Law’s Vintage Roberto Cavalli Dress Is Worthy Of A Noughties Jennifer Lopez
Her parents, Jude Law and Sadie Frost, were part of the infamous Primrose Hill set, so partying is in Iris Law’s genes. But the model and actor is putting her own Gen-Z stamp on after-dark fashion in 2021, by mixing plenty of vintage with her new season pieces. To attend Bulgari’s glittering Magnifica Gala dinner at Spencer House on 24 June, Law hand-picked an archive Roberto Cavalli gown from the designer’s autumn/winter 2004 collection.www.vogue.co.uk