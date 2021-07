The Phillies have had 11 free agent acquisitions make an impact in some way, shape, or form during the 2021 campaign. Following their series victory over the Padres during Fourth of July weekend, the Phillies have officially reached the halfway point on the season. Today, we take a look at the first half of the season to determine which 2021 Phillies free agents have performed well, and which ones have performed terribly so far this season.