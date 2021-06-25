Cancel
Michael's on the Warpath in the Blood-Soaked First Trailer for Halloween Kills

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrace yourself for the shock of a lifetime: Turns out that the basement fire at the end of 2018’s Halloween actually wasn’t enough to permanently kill Michael Myers. I know, right? Who would have expected the slasher icon to pull through, just because there had been not one but two more sequels already announced?

