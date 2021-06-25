Cancel
‘Who We Are,’ Documentary Chronicling Racism in America, Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 16 days ago
Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the worldwide rights to the documentary “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” which won an audience award following this year’s SXSW Film Festival. Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler directed the documentary film that was written by Jeffery Robinson. SPC plans to release...

TheWrap

TheWrap

