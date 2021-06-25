‘Who We Are,’ Documentary Chronicling Racism in America, Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This movie is bombastic, absurd, over the top, obnoxious, and often hilarious (for older teens and adults only, that is). America: The Motion Picture is an animated satirical reimagining of the American Revolution. It's a crass and overblown comedy in the vein of Team America: World Police. It's not exactly subtle, but then again, neither is the country that the movie is satirizing. While there are many dumb jokes one laughs at in spite of themselves, some thoughtful (and funny) satire emerges in the midst of all the gags and exaggerated, well, everything -- satire on White male privilege, fragility, xenophobia, racism, and sexism (then and now), assault weapons, and the many ways in which contemporary American society is divided along ideological lines. As David St. Hubbins of Spinal Tap famously observed, "There's such a fine line between clever and stupid," and this movie successfully mines humor from both.