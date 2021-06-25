Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Statistical Analysis of Biomedical Data — an Overview

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis distribution on the left is also called the Gaussian distribution, named after the German mathematician who discovered it, Carl Friedrich Gauss. Most clinical data follows this Normal distribution. Because it is observed in numerous instances in nature, it has become an underlying assumption in most statistical approaches. Why does it show up so much? Central limit theorem. The more the number of samples, the closer the sample is to the target population.

towardsdatascience.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Data#Data Science#Statistics#Multivariate Analysis#Univariate Analysis#Gaussian#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
EngineeringPhys.org

Computer-assisted biology: Decoding noisy data to predict cell growth

Scientists from The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science have designed a machine learning algorithm to predict the size of an individual cell as it grows and divides. By using an artificial neural network that does not impose the assumptions commonly employed in biology, the computer was able to make more complex and accurate forecasts than previously possible. This work may help advance the field of quantitative biology as well as improve the industrial production of medications or fermented products.
Googletowardsdatascience.com

Data as a product vs data products. What are the differences?

Understand with examples the similarities and differences between a “data product” and “data as a product”. Since the publication of the data mesh introductory article by Zhamak Dehghani, there has been a lot of discussion around the definition of what is a “data product” in and outside of the data mesh context.
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

How To Do Exploratory Data Analysis With One Line of Code

Save hours on your next project with Pandas Profiling. Let’s imagine that you have to do an exploratory data analysis. Where do you start? You load the dataset, print the data, look for the number of observations, data types, missing values, duplicated values, and statistics summarization. Then, you perhaps need to create a few data visualizations to understand better what you have. All this will take multiple lines of code and maybe hours. What if I tell you that you can save your precious time, skip all these steps, and focus only on analyzing the data? Magic? No, that’s Pandas Profiling.
Mathematicstowardsdatascience.com

4 Mathematical Numbers and Set Concept for Data Scientist

When we learn machine learning for the first time, it might be challenging because many strange notations and mathematical concepts are hard to understand. Especially for people who are not formally taught, it similar to learning a new language. One of the basic concepts that I feel people need to...
Sciencearxiv.org

Deep learning-based statistical noise reduction for multidimensional spectral data

Younsik Kim, Dongjin Oh, Soonsang Huh, Dongjoon Song, Sunbeom Jeong, Junyoung Kwon, Minsoo Kim, Donghan Kim, Hanyoung Ryu, Jongkeun Jung, Wonshik Kyung, Byungmin Sohn, Suyoung Lee, Jounghoon Hyun, Yeonghoon Lee, Yeongkwan Kimand Changyoung Kim. In spectroscopic experiments, data acquisition in multi-dimensional phase space may require long acquisition time, owing to...
Traffictowardsdatascience.com

PCA, LDA, and SVD: Model Tuning Through Feature Reduction for Transportation POI Classification

Comparing feature reduction methods to tune models that classify POI records as Airports, Train Stations, or Bus Stops. NOTE: This article is the second in a series of articles regarding classification using the SafeGraph Patterns data. The first article goes into the analysis of the initial classification of the data as Bus Stops, Airports, and Train Stations using several multiclass classifiers such as the Gaussian Naive Bayes Classifier, The Decision Tree Classifier, K-Nearest Neighbors Classifier, and Support Vector Machine Classifier. Part 1 can be found at this link:”: POI Classification Part 1.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

5 Examples Where Data Scientists Can’t Be Automated

As data science has increased in popularity, as well as become more well-defined, there has been the idea that data science itself can be automated. While, yes, there are plenty of processes that data scientists do that can and probably will be automated, there are key steps to the process that will almost always need expert intervention. Some aspects of data science like model comparison, visualization creation, and data cleaning, can be automated. However, some of these steps are not really where data scientists are the most valuable in the first place. While data science education often focuses on coding and model development, the main reason a person has to guide this process is because of how data science should be incorporated into a business and product. I will discuss this concept in more detail below, as well as five examples of when data scientists cannot be automated.
Cell Phonestowardsdatascience.com

Process Mining to assess app user behavior from clickstream data

A while back, I wrote an article describing some useful queries one could run on clickstream event’s data to gather some actionable insights. This article can be considered its natural successor since (a) we will be working on a similar kind of dataset (clickstream), and (b) with the same underlying motivation (gather some insights). However, we will switch from crude analytics such as maximum_time_spent and most_played_podcasts on the app, to a more holistic view of the process involved — right from the time users open the app, to listening, rating, sharing, and finally closing/uninstalling the app.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

The Ultimate Guide to Functional Programming for Big Data

Apache Spark has become the most commonly used tool in the Big Data universe today. It has the capability of running solo code, extending APIs to Python, Scala, Java, and many more tools. It can be used to query datasets, and the most inspiring part of its architecture is the capability of running analysis on Real-Time Streaming data without explicitly storing it anywhere. Spark originated from Scala and was designed as a distributed cluster-computing software framework. From resource management, multithreading, task distribution to actually running the logic, Spark does everything under the hood. From an end-user perspective, it is an analysis tool where huge amounts of data can be fed and required analyses can be drawn within minutes. But, how does Spark achieve it? What are some core principles of using Spark to work with large datasets?
towardsdatascience.com

Fraud Detection with Graph Analytics

Cracking a data science problem might seem today as easy as child’s play with all the powerful machine learning algorithms that are available today. When correctly adjusted and trained, these algorithms are able to efficiently extract key features from the data, learn common patterns, and eventually provide accurate predictions. But...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Is Moderna's COVID Vaccine Holding Up Against Variants?

The biggest COVID-19 story right now is the rise of new coronavirus strains, especially the highly contagious Delta variant. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) recently reported data about its COVID vaccine and several coronavirus variants. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 30, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss these results and what they might mean for investors.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
Scienceyale.edu

Barron appointed Dilley Professor of Statistics and Data Science

Andrew Barron, an expert on statistical information theory, probability limit theorems, and neural networks, has been appointed the Charles C. and Dorothea S. Dilley Professor of Statistics and Data Science, effective immediately. He is a member of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences in the Department of Statistics and Data...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Artifice or Intelligence?

Report your statistical analysis plan before seeing any data. You talk about insights you just discovered as if you already had them to begin with — and are now simply reproducing them. D’artifice. In Upstate New York, my college roommate set up a dartboard in our dorm room. A good friend —...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Highly Interactive Dashboards For Visualizing Datasets and Interpret Model

Using FiftyOne for creating dashboards that helps in building high-quality data and computer vision models. Visualizing image datasets was never that easy until we got introduced to FiftyOne. It is the perfect tool that not only helps in visualizing the dataset but also helps in understanding different aspects of the dataset, interpreting models, evaluating model prediction, etc. It has a large variety of features and highly recommended for evaluating object detection models, object classification models, finding image uniqueness, etc.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Growing preference for digital platforms, rising prevalence of various diseases, and increasing adoption of medical imaging workstations are key factors fueling market growth. Market size: USD 1.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends: Steady transition from traditional diagnostics methods to highly developed automated systems for disease diagnosis.
ComputersHPCwire

Technical University of Denmark Researchers Tighten Grip on Quantum Computer

July 9, 2021 — In a new groundbreaking work, researchers from DTU have now realized the complete platform for an optical quantum computer. The platform is universal and scalable, it all takes place at room temperature, and the technology is directly compatible with standard fibre optic networks. This puts DTU right at the forefront of the development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy