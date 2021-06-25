Statistical Analysis of Biomedical Data — an Overview
This distribution on the left is also called the Gaussian distribution, named after the German mathematician who discovered it, Carl Friedrich Gauss. Most clinical data follows this Normal distribution. Because it is observed in numerous instances in nature, it has become an underlying assumption in most statistical approaches. Why does it show up so much? Central limit theorem. The more the number of samples, the closer the sample is to the target population.towardsdatascience.com