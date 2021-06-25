Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix Documentary Spotlights Former SportsKids of the Year

By Mark Bechtel
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 16 days ago

At the beginning of Sisters on Track, which is now streaming on Netflix, Tai, Rainn and Brooke Sheppard are being named SportsKids of the Year for 2016. Theirs was a remarkable story: The sisters, ranging in age from 9 to 11, moved into a Brooklyn homeless shelter with their mother, Tonia Handy, when she could no longer afford their rent. That didn’t stop them from competing in track and field at an elite level. (Full disclosure: As managing editor of Sports Illustrated Kids, I was part of the team responsible for giving them the award, an experience that remains the most rewarding of my career.)

The SI Kids cover was unveiled to the girls and their mom on an episode of The View, where they were given even more amazing news: Tyler Perry was going to set them up in an apartment and pay their rent for two years. It was obviously wonderful and life-altering for the family, but it also changed their narrative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jr7iX_0af7uD7h00
Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

That’s significant, because just before the girls started blowing up, two documentary filmmakers, Corinne van der Borch and Tone Grøttjord-Glenne, began filming the family. Suddenly the story was no longer the Olympic dreams of three homeless girls. Instead it was something far more broad: the struggles of being a kid (especially a Black one) in the U.S., even one who lives in a nice apartment. While that may sound less dramatic, the finished product is utterly compelling.

The sisters dream big. Tai, the oldest, wants to be an Olympian and also a biochemist. Brooke, the youngest, wants to be an artist and a track runner. They interact about the way one would expect them to: “My sisters are very annoying, as sisters should be, I guess,” Rainn observes before ultimately concluding 20 seconds later: “They’re awesome.”

The usual problems pop up. Pimples. (Tai takes over the crew’s camera to film an impromptu course in popping them.) Boys. Homework. But there are also more serious issues, reminders that even if you take away the biggest problem facing a person, there’s usually plenty of smaller ones ready to crop up. Rainn gets mad at a teacher and throws a crayon at her leg, putting her track season in jeopardy. Tai and Rainn’s quest for high school scholarships hits several bumps. And when it comes time to start high school, Tai is less than enthused. She proclaims that the day before school starts is important because it’s when you get your hair done and “mentally prepare to say goodbye to having fun,” before confessing, “I’m just nervous. ... Maybe I don’t look cool enough. ... I’d like to go back to middle school, mostly because I don’t like change that much. Change is different, and I don’t know how I’ll react to change.”

The doc is not just about being a kid, though—it’s about raising one as well. Tonia, the girls’ mother, is a warmhearted, wise, caring woman who ended up in a homeless shelter for the simple reason that minimum wage does not mean living wage. I first met her in the fall of 2016 and was amazed by her buoyancy and optimism. Her life hasn’t been easy. She’s endured bad relationships and lost a son, the girls’ half-brother, to violence. (“He went to a party. He got shot. I really miss him,” Brooke matter-of-factly tells the camera.) On-screen, Tonia is as indefatigable as ever in her advocacy for her kids. In one of the film’s most moving sequences, Tonia tells the camera that she won’t let herself get into a relationship with a man as long as the girls are still living with her. “When I do fall in love, it takes me over,” she says as tears form in her eyes. “I’ll wait until they’re out of the house, you know, so I can have my moment.”

Just as Tonia’s financial resources are strained, so is her parenting bandwidth. Raising three tweens is hard under the best of circumstances; doing so alone is unimaginably taxing, especially when holding down one job while looking for a better one. That’s where sports come in.

The girls are part of Brooklyn’s Jeuness Track Club, founded and overseen by Jean Bell. Coach Jean’s day job is as an administrative law judge for the New York State Department of Labor; she’s clearly not the type of person to brook nonsense, on the track or off it. The club is girls-only (in fact, outside of a few classmates and one chiropractor, Sisters on Track features female voices almost exclusively), and Jean’s primary reason for running it and pushing the girls is simple. It has nothing to do with a runner’s high or the thrill of competition. “The object of the team,” she tells a group of parents, “is to get them an athletic scholarship so that they can go off to college and you don’t have to put out money.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tr12m_0af7uD7h00
Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

Coach Jean’s duties, though, extend well past explaining the finer points of baton passing. She runs a book club at which the girls study The Hate U Give and discuss the differences between being raised Black and white. She gives a birds-and-bees talk, complete with drawings, as the girls alternately die of mortification and ask pointed questions. She doles out hugs but willingly plays the heavy. As Perry’s two-year gift is about to expire, Jean asks Tonia whether she’ll be able to make ends meet. Yes, says Tonia, but it will mean saying no to the girls. “Or you call me and I’ll say no,” says Jean.

Of course, Sisters on Track follows the exploits of the girls on the track as well, but the races themselves feel like they’re of secondary importance. Not ginning up those stakes means the movie doesn’t have a traditional third-act resolution. That’s fine, though, because the girls are nowhere near their third act. We’ve seen where they come from, and it’s inspiring. We don’t know where they’ll end up, but given their spirits, and the support network of remarkable women around them, it’s hard to believe it won’t be a place of greatness.

• How Michigan Failed to Protect One of its Own From Sexual Assault

• Forde: My Daughter's Long Path to the Olympics

• Student-Athletes Speak Out to Oppose NIL Proposal

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Spotlights#Documentary#Sportskids#Sports Illustrated Kids#Olympian#Jeuness Track Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The Netflix library finds itself getting updated on an almost daily basis, and such is the way that the homepage is formatted online, on a mobile device or a television that it’s often easy to miss plenty of the new additions, given that the fabled algorithm tends to largely focus on either a particular subscriber’s own watch history, or the most high profile titles on the platform.
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s binge-watching this raunchy new Netflix comedy right now

For anyone in the US who’s been going through Schitt’s Creek withdrawals and could use a hilarious new comedy from our neighbor to the north, especially as an antidote of sorts to the pandemic and all kinds of other negative news in the world right now, rejoice — Netflix has you covered, in the form of a raunchy sitcom from Catherine Reitman. Season 5 of her show Workin’ Moms just got added to Netflix in the US a few days ago, and already it’s one of the most-watched Netflix shows, having rocketed up the streamer’s ranks of what’s popular across the...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2021

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service next month. The female-fronted action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and all three parts of the R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street trilogy are among some of the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix this July. Karen Gillan and Lena Headey...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a flop when it was released and is now all the rage on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix adds different productions every month, and although in recent years they have bet more on original content, they also make room for films from other production companies, such as Deadly Machines. This Universal Pictures film was released in 2018 and It was not well received by critics or viewers, but now it is back with everything.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Wanda Sykes Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her Big 'Upshaws' Instagram Announcement

Wanda Sykes just delivered news The Upshaws fans have been waiting for since they finished season 1. Thanks to cocreators Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda's genius comedy and the support of fans everywhere, Netflix has officially renewed The Upshaws for a second season. Wanda, who plays Lucretia, confirmed the renewal with a fun Instagram announcement video on Thursday featuring her fellow cast members dancing and celebrating. She captioned the special post, "Season ✌🏾#TheUpshaws @netflix."
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa gets emotional trailer

Sweet Girl, a new thriller starring and produced by Jason Momoa, has a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix next month. The trailer, which you can check out below, features the Aquaman star as devastated husband Raymond Cooper, who is mourning the loss of his wife. When he finds out that the medicine that might have saved her life was pulled from shelves as a result of competition between rival pharmaceutical firms, he attempts to seek his revenge on the people responsible, kicking off a high-octane thriller.
TV & VideosPosted by
GQMagazine

R.L. Stine on Bringing Fear Street to Netflix, and Scaring Kids for 30 Years

If you ever wandered through a Scholastic Book Fair as a third grader or so, chances are you’re familiar with RL Stine, one of the most prolific child authors of all time. Goosebumps, his series of children’s horror fiction that pits kid protagonists against all types of supernatural elements from haunted Halloween costumes to mummies and werewolves, has been entertaining and grossing out readers since 1992. That led to a popular TV spin-off on FOX from 95-98 and, thanks to millennial nostalgia, two film adaptations starring Jack Black in the 2010s. “Jovial Bob”—the pen name Stine used for his early humor books for kids—has written over 150 books in the Goosebumps series, with at least six more on the way.
Theater & DanceLockport Union-Sun

CALLERI: In ‘Truman & Tennessee,’ documentary spotlight shines on famed writers

Celebrated 20th century American writers Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams had a lot in common. Much of their commonality is always interesting and sometimes intriguing. However, the one thing they both shared, which I thought was especially enjoyable is this: They not only loved dogs, and had dogs throughout their lives, but they were both partial to bulldogs. What a wonderful bond. Bulldogs. Sturdy and scrappy.
TV & VideosNewsTimes

Broaden Your Horizons with the Netflix of Documentaries

They say you should learn something new every day, and that's especially true if you're an entrepreneur. Knowledge is power, and the more you know, the better decisions you can make for your company. Getting committed to a lifelong learning habit is hard, but it can also be fun. Especially if you're a subscriber to CuriosityStream.
BusinessSFGate

Netflix Hires First Head of Podcasts: Former Apple and NPR Exec N'Jeri Eaton

Netflix hired N’Jeri Eaton, previously head of content for Apple Podcasts, to lead podcasting for the streaming giant’s marketing division. Eaton is joining Netflix as director of podcast programming, according to a spokesperson. She will be part of the company’s editorial and publishing team, which will be headed by Michelle Lee, former editor in chief of Allure who is joining the company this month. Lee reports to Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, the marketing veteran whose past stints include Apple Music, Endeavor and Uber hired by the company a year ago.
TennisCNN

Netflix launches trailer for new documentary series on Naomi Osaka

(CNN) — "What am I if I'm not a good tennis player?" Naomi Osaka asks in the trailer for her new self-titled Netflix documentary series. The video streaming service launched the first look at its new sport title on Tuesday, focused on the life of the four-time grand slam champion and her struggles with being catapulted into the public eye.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

‘Summer of Soul’ may be the best documentary of the year

In the summer of 1969, the same summer as Woodstock, some of the biggest musical acts of the time, like Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Mahalia Jackson and the Fifth Dimension all performed in New York’s Mount Morris Park. Woodstock was immortalized. The Harlem...
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

Halfway Through 2021: The 25 Most Popular Shows On Netflix This Year

It’s been a wild year for shows on Netflix. The most unexpected of programs have become undeniable hits, while star-studded affairs have predictably gone viral, while other mainstays have continued their dominance from 2020. The shows that command Netflix’s Top 10 list have changed from day to day, and it’s been an absolute thrill to track each program’s progress.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix to Release BBC Documentary Series “Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean” in July – Netflix News

Netflix have released the trailer for an upcoming documentary series about John DeLorean – creator of the legendary DeLorean car as made famous by the “Back to the Future” films. The series was originally aired on BBC4 and on iPlayer in the UK as both a 1-hour documentary and then an extended episodic form titled “DeLorean: Back from the Future” but it has been renamed for Netflix as “Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean”. The 3-episode series will arrive on Netflix on July 30th although it is currently unclear whether this will also include the UK.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Love is Blind: After the Altar' to Reunite Season 1 Cast for July Reunion Special (TV News Roundup)

The original quarantine couples are back. “Love is Blind: After the Altar,” and three-episode special followup to “Love is Blind,” will premiere July 28 on Netflix. “Love is Blind: After the Alter” brings back Season 1 fan favorites as they prepare for a two-year anniversary party for the Hamiltons and the Barnetts, the two couples to successfully make it down the aisle during the “Love is Blind” experiment. Ahead of the party, audiences will get to catch up with the cast as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta, Ga. When the show ended, some singles left with a sour taste in their mouth about the experiment’s outcomes, so there is no doubt there will be drama and surprise appearances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy