White Motorcycle Concepts’ WMC250EV Aims for New Land Speed Record

By Ben Purvis
cycleworld.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first creation of new R&D company White Motorcycle Concepts, the WMC250EV clearly reveals at first glance its most obvious innovation: a vast aerodynamic tunnel running the entire length of the electric bike from its nose to the tail. As well as vastly reducing the bike’s frontal area, the aero concept massively reduces the front-end lift experienced by conventional bikes, eliminating the need for any add-on winglets that would only increase drag.

Taking aerodynamics to a whole new level – This 250mph electric motorcycle with a massive hole in the middle aims to set a new land speed record.

What you are looking at is a two-wheeled rocket that has been created with the single-point agenda of setting a new land speed record for electric motorcycles. It has been created by a British engineering firm named White Motorcycle Concepts (WMC) that was set up not too long ago by Formula One engineer Rob White. In addition to working on Mercedes’ Formula One car, White’s CV with over 25 years of experience includes lending his engineering skills to develop Prodrive’s LMP1 prototypes and Aussie V8 Supercars. Before setting up WMC, White realized many of the clever aerodynamic trickery conceived by him for race cars could also be adapted and applied on two-wheeled machines.
