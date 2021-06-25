White Motorcycle Concepts’ WMC250EV Aims for New Land Speed Record

As the automotive industry shifts toward an era beyond the internal combustion engine (ICE), designers are increasingly thinking about how the shape of the car can and should evolve once freed from the physical constraints of the traditional powertrain. Most of the battery-powered vehicles we’ve seen to date are clearly evolutions of the familiar shapes we see on the road. Some upstarts like Canoo have taken on the task of a complete rethink although the resulting aesthetics are questionable. Audi is now heading down this path as well with a series of three upcoming design concepts with the first two coming at Pebble Beach in August and the IAA show in Munich in September.