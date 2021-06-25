White Motorcycle Concepts’ WMC250EV Aims for New Land Speed Record
The first creation of new R&D company White Motorcycle Concepts, the WMC250EV clearly reveals at first glance its most obvious innovation: a vast aerodynamic tunnel running the entire length of the electric bike from its nose to the tail. As well as vastly reducing the bike’s frontal area, the aero concept massively reduces the front-end lift experienced by conventional bikes, eliminating the need for any add-on winglets that would only increase drag.www.cycleworld.com