Story Type: Buddy Picture

Anthony Sanders (Tim Roth) is an acclaimed British director of what might be called elevated pulp: think blonde women, black jumpsuits, the flash of headlights in the blade of a knife. He's also an Ingmar Bergman fanatic. He and his partner Chris (Phantom Thread's Vicky Krieps), who's a filmmaker herself, have gone on a writing retreat to the Swedish island of Fårö, which served as the austere auteur's windswept base of operations from the early 1960s until his death. They're staying at Bergman's own house, and even sleeping in the bed from his 1973 masterpiece Scenes From a Marriage: "The film that made millions of people divorce," the housekeeper proudly notes.