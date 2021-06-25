Story Type: Buddy Picture

“More and more, we see an embrace of action writing where the writer in effect directs the action through lines and paragraphs.”. We may think of action writing as what a writer does when they work on an action script. There is a broader interpretation: Action Writing referring to the writing we do when we describe any movement in our script. That movement can be seen through the influence of physical events, either manmade (e.g., traffic, air flight) or natural (e.g., earthquakes, quicksand), or the activities of characters.