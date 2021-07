Using a Region Based Convolutional Neural Network (R-CNN) This article was originally intended to be an introduction to AWS Rekognition. I thought I would try it out and provide a review of it. I’m a fan of AWS services. They are usually so well designed, intuitive, and a pleasure to work with. I was really disappointed by AWS Rekognition, at least the part I’m interested in which is “Custom Labels”. The name itself may not be so obvious what this is. This allows you to label and train your own model (the most useful part in my opinion). AWS does provide both image and video models for “object and scene detection”, “image moderation”, “facial analysis”, “celebrity recognition”, “face comparison”, “text in image”, and “ppe detection”. You can find information on the pricing here.