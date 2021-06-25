What Happened to Justin on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

HOLLYWOOD—I really thought the writers on “The Bold and the Beautiful” would drag this secret out a bit, but dare I say I am indeed impressed that it has not taken that long for another party to learn about Quinn and Carter’s secret, that person being none other than Paris Buckingham. I will admit Paris’ arrival to the soap has been fun. She has spunk and a feisty side that I love, especially that interaction she had with Shauna. It was hilarious seeing Shauna attempt to lay out the gauntlet, only to have Paris put her in her place real quick.