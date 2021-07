Givingli Raises $4 Million Led by Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six to Build The Future of Gifting. LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Givingli, creators of the design-forward gifting app, announced it has raised $4 million in seed funding, bringing the total raised to $5 million. Led by Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six, participants in the latest round of funding also include Snap's Yellow Accelerator and Pipe Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Harry Hurst. The latest round of funding will be used to expand Givingli's gift offerings and grow creative partnerships with its community of independent artists.