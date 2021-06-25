Hi-Res ‘Halloween Kills’ Images Spotlight Michael Myers and His Bloody Path of Destruction!

Whether or not you are a fan of the horror genre, you likely know about the 1973 film The Exorcist, and decades later, a sequel is officially on the way. The first film has been said to be a nightmare-inducing experience for audiences, becoming an inspiration for exorcism or possession movies ever since. Spanning over five previous films, the magic of The Exorcist has been a part of mainstream media for so long that the eventual return of the property felt inevitable. In 2020, we learned that Morgan Creek Entertainment and Blumhouse Productions would revive the horror film, not with a reboot, but with a direct sequel that will disregard prior installments. After the massive support that went towards Blumhouse's similar approach with the Halloween franchise, it seemed to have some legitimacy behind the idea. It even has David Gordon Green possibly attached to direct (much like Halloween as well).