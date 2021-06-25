8 Best Sun Shades to Protect Your Car from UV Rays
When it comes to maintaining a vehicle’s interior long-term, sunlight is your worst enemy. While a car is parked out in the sun, heat and ultraviolet radiation combine to put a beating on its interior components. Hard plastic dashboards and leather upholstery become dry and discolored after prolonged exposure. Eventually, they may even crack into pieces, requiring extensive repair. Rubberized surfaces also deform over time, and develop a sticky residue unpleasant to the touch.www.popularmechanics.com