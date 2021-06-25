8 Best Sun Shades to Protect Your Car from UV Rays

You could MacGyver yourself a DIY bike rack of sorts, by attaching two-wheelers to the roof of your car using wafting twine. This is not a smart idea. Why, you ask? Because no amount of knot-tying pyrotechnics will best the laws of aerodynamics. A bike rack can haul your gear securely, so you can focus more on driving and less on worrying if your kid’s Schwinn fell off somewhere a few exits back. The best bike racks for your car should fit properly, let you securely transport the bikes from point A to point B, and do so without setting you back a mortgage payment.