England play Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday night in Rome.The Three Lions secured their place in the tournament last eight with a famous victory over Germany in the last 16. The victory, courtesy of second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, was their first over their old rivals in a knockout game for 55 years and their first in any competitive game against them for nearly two decades.Gareth Southgate's side are the only remaining team in the competition yet to concede a goal having topped Group D thanks to 1-0 wins over Croatia and...