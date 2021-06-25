Cancel
Paul Smith Men's Spring 2022

By Miles Socha
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t read too much into the “outdoor exploration” theme Paul Smith assigned to his sprightly spring men’s wear collection. “It’s not about hunting, shooting and fishing. It’s more about, ‘At last we’re out!'” he said, expressing that universal yearning for fresh air and open spaces after extended periods of sheltering in place.

