Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Most Adorable Moments [PICTURES]

By Carrie Horton
Posted by 
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What happens when a country music idol from Australia meets an Academy Awards-winning actress from Australia? For Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, it was love at first sight!. A whirlwind romance for the books began when Urban met Kidman at an Australian-focused event in 2005. By the end of 2006, they were married. Now together for a decade and a half, the country music star and his equally talented wife have been through plenty of life's highs and lows together: From Urban's past struggles with drug abuse, the death of Urban's father in 2015 and Kidman's father's death in 2014, to the birth of their two daughters, Sunday Rose (in 2008) and Faith Margaret (in 2010), Urban and Kidman have leaned on and supported each other.

Comments / 0

KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL


KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com
