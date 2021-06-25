Joseph “Joey” Anthony Vantiger, 63, of Mt. Union, passed away doing what he loved on the farm Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Joe was born in Burlington on March 8, 1958 to Jim and Georgianna Vantiger. He grew up on the farm in Mt. Union and graduated from Winfield Mt. Union high school in 1976. Joe married Marcy Miller on April 4, 1981 and they had three children; Jenny, Luke and Traci. He continued to farm in Mt. Union and had hogs and cattle at different times. He also hauled grain and owned and operated a custom spraying business.