Rutgers women’s basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer returns for her 27th season on the banks next season and will look to lead the program to its 17th NCAA Tournament appearance during her tenure. However, she will have the task of doing so with an almost entirely new team. The program has added eight newcomers to the roster, including six transfers this offseason. After completing two top three finishes in the Big Ten in the previous three seasons behind a core of Arella Guirantes and Tekia Mack, the Scarlet Knights will look vastly different this coming winter.