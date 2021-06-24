Cancel
Right Now Is The Best Time To Become An Illinois Certified Official

By Joe Dredge
If you or someone you know ever wanted to officiate high school football in Illinois, there's no better time than right now to make it happen. The number of officials for youth sports is rapidly dwindling all over the country and especially right here in Illinois. The need for officials is at an all-time high and the IHSA and the Inter-Athletic Council of Officials (IACO) are putting a program to make it as easy as possible to put on the stripes when football season rolls around this fall.

