(Minneapolis, MN) — The new women’s soccer coach at the University of Minnesota is now entering her third week on the job and says things are going well. Erin Chastain is a Twin Cities native who was an all-Big Ten selection for the Gophers in both 1995 and 1996. She came to Minnesota after a 14-year stint as head coach at DePaul, where she won the Big East championship in 2014. She was an assistant coach at national power Santa Clara and at Northwestern prior to her time at DePaul. Chastain says being a former Gopher player will help her as a head coach. She says the facilities on the U of M campus are top notch and that will help them recruit and help them win games. Chastain says it has been a busy first three weeks on the job and her next task is getting to know her new players and building a short-term strategy around her team’s strengths. She is the sister-in-law of famed women’s player Brandi Chastain.