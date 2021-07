Through North Stadium, just before the pomp and history and nostalgia that makes Nebraska great sits on display, you take an elevator up from the ground floor and you’re a short walk away from the Athletic Director’s office. Memorial Stadium houses everything. Though soon to change, it’s a good reminder of what drives the bus for this athletic department. As Nebraska football goes, so too does the rest of the department. Shaky ground is no fun, and that turf on Tom Osborne Field has had its fair share of wobbly years since the turn of the decade.