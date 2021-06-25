Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania to lift order requiring masks on June 28

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday that the commonwealth’s mask order requiring universal face coverings will be lifted statewide at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 28.

“We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.”

[Here is how to stay informed about coronavirus updates from WPXI]

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.

[ These are the COVID-19 mitigation orders changing in Pennsylvania ]

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine tracker, as of Friday morning, June 25, 74.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older have received their first dose, while 59.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

The commonwealth ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

THIS is the state’s original order outlining the COVID-19 mitigation measures.

