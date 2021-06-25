Perez Hilton Apologizes for His Treatment of Britney Spears Following Her Conservatorship Testimony
Perez Hilton "carries great shame and regret" for the way he treated Britney Spears. Following the musician's emotional testimony this week amid her ongoing conservatorship battle, which she said "is doing me way more harm than good," Hilton publicly apologized for his treatment of Spears during an interview with Sky News. The blogger had frequently target Spears amid her mental health struggles, in 2007 calling her an "unfit mother" and even making shirts that said "why wasn't it Britney?" in 2008 following the death of Heath Ledger.popculture.com