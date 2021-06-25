Perez Hilton Apologizes for His Treatment of Britney Spears Following Her Conservatorship Testimony

Britney Spears is feeling free as members of her 13-year conservatorship continue to jump ship. Days after it was revealed that her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, as well as Bessemer Trust, the financial firm who signed on as co-conservator of her estate, have decided to resign, an insider said that the superstar is feeling grateful for the axed teammates. "She's finally feeling hopeful about the future," the insider told E! News. "She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship."