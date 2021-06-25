Cancel
NFL

Chiefs have four players in a new ranking of the NFL’s top 50

By John Dixon
Arrowhead Pride
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past week, the football analytics site Pro Football Focus has been revealing their ranking of the NFL’s top 50 players. The unveiling concluded on Friday. A total of four Kansas City Chiefs players were included in their list, whose descriptions were written by analyst Sam Monson. 2. QB...

