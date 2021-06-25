Cancel
Farm Group Shares Goals Of Conservative Climate Caucus

Fifty House GOP members have formed the Conservative Climate Caucus. Utah Congressman John Curtis chairs the group. He says they care about the climate and want to reduce emissions through innovation and resources while not hurting the economy. South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal says his group’s shares those goals.

