Farm Group Shares Goals Of Conservative Climate Caucus

Re “Urban solar farm proposed for hillside in Anaheim” (June 28):. I was delighted to learn of the proposed solar project near me in Anaheim Hills, and dismayed that some locals have been looking for possible downsides. NIMBYism seems to be a knee-jerk response to so many vital projects. This project is relatively small, it consists of solar panels that will not even be visible from nearby homes, it will enhance with maintained landscaping what is now a dry scrubby hillside. Most importantly, it will help in the switch from dirty energy to clean. I ask the naysayers to consider that the processes that bring us coal, oil and gas are dirty and objectionable way beyond anything involving renewables. As has been said, we need it all every type of clean energy installationin the fight to keep climate change within bearable limits. We should embrace every opportunity to be part of the solution rather than the problem.