United Rentals Lifted to Buy at UBS on Biden Infrastructure Plan

Joe Biden's infrastructure plan would lead to a 'faster-than-expected recovery' in United Rentals’ business, UBS said, upgrading the stock.

United Rentals (URI) - Get Report shares firmed Friday after UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded the world’s largest equipment renter to buy from neutral and raised his price target on the stock to $375 from $335.

Thursday's bipartisan agreement between President Joe Biden and 10 centrist senators on an infrastructure package raised Fisher’s enthusiasm.

The accord, if Congress approves it, will lead to a "faster-than-expected recovery" in the Stamford, Conn., company's business, with construction spending growing, he said.

"We think the $579 billion of incremental spending, assuming the majority goes to construction, equates to about 15% upside to current non-residential construction spending," the analyst wrote.

FDA Accepts Braeburn's New Drug Application Resubmission For BRIXADI™ (buprenorphine) Extended-Release Subcutaneous Injection For Moderate To Severe Opioid Use Disorder

The Most Popular Destinations for U.S. Students Studying Abroad

Up until the pandemic, there’s been a steady increase since 1994 in the number of American students opting to study abroad. These are countries where most of them go.

At Stifel, analyst Stanley Elliott also had words of praise for United Rentals. “URI … has expanded its position in heavy infrastructure/construction markets,” he said.

“We also expect accelerating cross-sell opportunities from URI's expanded higher returning specialty portfolio.”

Elliott has a buy rating and $400 target on the stock.

URI recently traded at $318.52, up 0.5%. The shares have leaped 38% in the past six months.

In other industrials-related news, on June 15 TheStreet.com reported that TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer likes Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report, the world’s biggest construction machinery maker, and has liked Caterpillar for a while.

He sees it as a good target for buyers on the dip should the Fed decide to begin unloading assets and markets fall.

In April, Caterpillar posted much stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings, thanks to a surge in construction sales.

Adjusted profit totaled $2.87 a share, up 48% from a year earlier and ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast of $1.94.

Revenue rose 12% to $11.9 billion, besting analysts' estimates of $11.1 billion.