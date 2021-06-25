This Easy Stretching Routine Is Perfect for Any Work-From-Home Setup (And It Only Takes 10 Minutes!)
Whether your home office setup predates March 2020 or you’re still typing away at a makeshift work-from-home setup, you’ve likely found ways to optimize your remote work space to reflect how much you actually use it. Maybe you’ve upgraded to a standing desk to give your body variety as you work, or you’ve totally revamped your space with a soothing coat of paint. Whatever your setup, adding a simple stretching routine to your daily routine can help boost productivity and help your body through potential aches and pains.www.apartmenttherapy.com