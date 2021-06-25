Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

This Easy Stretching Routine Is Perfect for Any Work-From-Home Setup (And It Only Takes 10 Minutes!)

By Ella Cerón
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether your home office setup predates March 2020 or you’re still typing away at a makeshift work-from-home setup, you’ve likely found ways to optimize your remote work space to reflect how much you actually use it. Maybe you’ve upgraded to a standing desk to give your body variety as you work, or you’ve totally revamped your space with a soothing coat of paint. Whatever your setup, adding a simple stretching routine to your daily routine can help boost productivity and help your body through potential aches and pains.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Chin#Interlace#Y7 Studio#Desk Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Yoga
Related
HealthPosted by
Wide Open Country

Leg Elevation Pillows Are Easy To Use (And That's Only One of the Many Benefits They Offer)

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The world is full of wellness tips and trends that aren't very easy to follow. You should be able to feel good without jumping through hoops. Leg elevation is one activity that has amazing health benefits and is actually easy to do. All you need for better sleep, improved blood circulation, and varicose vein relief is a leg elevation pillow.
Cell PhonesThe Independent

Three easy ways to work smarter from home

There’s been a strange paradox in the last twelve months that it might take a Greek philosopher to help us understand. What can Aristotle teach us about a year characterised by athleisure gear and endless takeaway deliveries? Well, Aristotle felt that time was a measure of change, and, as a result, the experience of it could be wildly varied. If you’ve found yourself finally catching up with friends in the last few weeks with a sense of disbelief that it’s been more than a year since you saw them last, then you’re experiencing this. So little change has happened in our private lives that time feels brief when we reflect on it. The paradox is that in the world of work the way we do our job has so fundamentally transformed that it feels like there’s been eight lifetimes change since last March. Most of us can remember Zoom calls that seem like they’ve lasted a month on their own.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Help balancing diet & exercise

Need some advice here. I recently started using myfitnesspal and logging all of my workout routines/food intake. While I've always been fairly active/athletic and maintained a healthy diet, I've never got around to counting or taking things too seriously. And man does it show why I haven't been seeing many results over the years. I mostly lift lighter weight with high reps/sets to stay toned & hike/play soccer for cardio.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

Our Editors Swear These Pillows Are the Secret to Better Sleep — and They’re Both on Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Have you ever had that dreaded feeling of waking up achy, sore, and not very rested? That’s a telltale sign your pillow is likely on it’s last leg and is in serious need of a replacement. Investing in quality pillows that will last for years to come is always a great idea — especially when you can nab two for the price of one. Luckily, Tempur-Pedic is making the task easier than ever with their sitewide sale, happening now through July 12. While the brand is best known for its top-of-the-line mattresses and mattress toppers, their pillows often fly under the radar, despite touting equally impressive reviews.
LifestylePosted by
Popular Science

Recover faster with this full leg massager, now $89 off

How much time do you spend on your feet? Without knowing it, you’re likely standing or walking for over six hours each day. This places an extreme amount of pressure on your feet, ankles, and knees. The knee joint is actually one of the largest joints in your body, connecting the thigh bone to the shin bone. It is also the joint that’s most prone to injury — ligaments, tendons, and cartilage within your knee are all susceptible to wear and tear.
Workoutstriathlete.com

A 15-Minute Stretching Routine to Reset Your Mind and Body

You know that feeling you complete a deep, full-body stretching routine? The one where you feel a bit lighter, less foggy, and even have more energy? Maybe you feel this way after moving and bending a bit the morning after a restful night’s sleep or after a yoga class?. Regularly...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Best Type Of Exercise For Weight Loss

Some studies have suggested that one particular type of activity may be best for weight loss. The best type of exercise for weight loss is the one that suits the individual, research suggests. The study compared endurance exercise, strength training, a combination, or just trying to meet the weekly target...
FitnessCleveland Jewish News

Small habits, big results: Creating habitat for health in daily routine

The early morning sun between the blinds; the sign of a new day. A new opportunity to live today healthy. To develop a routine, and create steps toward the path of health you’ve always envisioned. It starts in the bathroom mirror as you reach for your toothbrush, floss and rinse...
FitnessPosted by
Well+Good

Why You Should Massage Your Stomach for Better Health, According to a Licensed Massage Therapist

If you're anything like me, you're used to swatting the hands of your loved ones away from your midsection, should they ever attempt to lovingly caress or playfully poke the area. So the idea of letting a perfect stranger knead your belly might sound unappetizing, to say the least. But there are numerous benefits to stomach massage—and the best news is you can do it for yourself.
New York City, NYApartment Therapy

A 300-Square-Foot NYC Studio Is the Perfect Small Space to Live and Work from Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I recently moved into this studio apartment where I’m living without roommates for the first time and got to decorate a new space totally from the ground up. I’m a terrible procrastinator so I wanted to get everything done quickly and affordably so with a little planning I have the perfect small space to live and work from home!
FitnessHouston Chronicle

Want to fight fatigue? Start with tweaking your diet.

In today’s society, we talk about how busy we are like a badge of honor — humble bragging about how late we went to bed, how early we got up or how we never have free time to exercise. Comparing hectic schedules can become an unspoken competition amongst friends and family members as we praise each other with comments like “How did you work that many hours this week?”, or “I can’t believe how much you have on your plate, it’s so impressive how you manage it all.” The irony in these compliments is that while being busy is championed, consistently overstretching ourselves can chip away at our daily energy levels and metabolic processes, resulting in stress and fatigue.
LifestyleDomaine

5 Easy Ways to Take Your WFH Setup Outdoors This Summer

This winter, we were cooped up long enough to appreciate the opportunity to spend time outdoors. Blasts of chilly air and early nights left us stuck inside throughout the winter and spring, but the moment has come to get outside and spend time in nature. If you’re still embracing a...
Career Development & AdviceNorwalk Hour

The Art of Working From Home

It is estimated that approximately 45 percent of the workforce will be working from home in some capacity by the end of 2021. For someone who has worked remotely for the better part of the past 30 years, I have good news and bad news. The good news is you can increase your productivity by working from home. The bad news is you’ll need to be twice as focused to get there. Here are some helpful tips and strategies to ensure that your productivity increases and you're maximizing your potential from the home office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy