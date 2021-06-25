Michael B. Jordan Almost Cancelled Due To Naming Controversy
Michael B. Jordan is one of the more celebrated actors of his generation, but he’s dealing with a moderate controversy right now for something that happened off-screen. The superstar talent recently came out with a new beverage brand but is taking heat because of what he chose to name the new product. The controversy and backlash is coming from the Caribbean community which is claiming the name is cultural appropriation and overall insensitive.www.giantfreakinrobot.com