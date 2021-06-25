Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan Almost Cancelled Due To Naming Controversy

By Doug Norrie
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael B. Jordan is one of the more celebrated actors of his generation, but he’s dealing with a moderate controversy right now for something that happened off-screen. The superstar talent recently came out with a new beverage brand but is taking heat because of what he chose to name the new product. The controversy and backlash is coming from the Caribbean community which is claiming the name is cultural appropriation and overall insensitive.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Greenberg
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Caribbean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Shaquille O'Neal Weighs in on Michael B. Jordan Producing DC's 'Static Shock' (Exclusive)

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is flexing his comic book muscles with a shift from the Marvel Universe to the DCU as a producer for the big-screen adaptation of Static Shock. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter he is "proud to be part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that." But that pride isn't just coming from Jordan as NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal is ecstatic as well.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Nicki Minaj Just Called out Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's new rum brand is drawing widespread criticism for cultural appropriation, including from Grammy-winner Nicki Minaj. The Black Panther star issued an apology Tuesday after being called out by the "Super Bass" artist for naming the rum brand J'Ouvert after the celebration of Caribbean culture held as part of Carnival in many Caribbean islands such as Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Michael B. Jordan Apologizes, Vows to Change Rum Name After Backlash

Just days after announcing his line of rum, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has found himself in hot waters. Jordan named his rum brand J'Ouvert (pronounced "jou-vay") after a Caribbean festival associated with the liberation of slaves. after facing criticisms from the Caribbean community including rapper Nicki Minaj, Jordan apologized for his lapse in judgment. In an Instagram story, Jordan wrote the following.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Raekwon Drops A Song Assist For Michael B. Jordan + Oprah Winfrey Show Soundtrack

Wu-Tang Clan emeritus Raekwon is sharpening his lyrical sword through a contribution to OWN Network’s series David Makes Man. The Chef recorded the song “Bring Dat Doe” featuring singer PWright to add to the soundtrack. Producer Lord Quest provides a laid-back, simple kick and snare with sparse instrumentation — reminiscent of the 90s vibe the Hip Hop legend built his reputation slaying throughout the decade.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Laura Harrier Once Sparked Dating Rumors with Michael B Jordan — Curious Facts about Her

“BlacKkKlansman” star Laura Harrier has been romantically involved with some very famous celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux and Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan. Laura Harrier is probably best known as Liz in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” or Patrice Dumas in “BlacKkKlansman,” but she actually launched her career as a model...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline: How the ‘Creed’ Star Found Love With the Model

Feeling the love. Ever since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship via Instagram, the pair has consistently professed their love for one another. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night Lights alum posted dark and grainy photos with Harvey that looked as if they were about to kiss. The Tennessee native also posted snaps of her new boyfriend at the same location with an emoji heart caption.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Lori Harvey Thanks God For BF Michael B. Jordan As They Kiss & Cuddle During Sunset Dip

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan shared a romantic kiss in this sweet new video during a tropical getaway. Soulmates! One of Hollywood’s hottest couples, Michael B. Jordan, 34, and Lori Harvey, 24, shared a sweet moment while on their “baecation”. The two appeared to be loved-up in an infinity pool, while overlooking the ocean and sharing a romantic kiss — all during a romantic sunset. Lori captioned the sweet video, “Thank you God,” and Michael replied, “So grateful baby,” with the prayer hands emoji.
TV SeriesComplex

Disney+ and Marvel Share ‘What If...?’ Animated Series Trailer f/ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and More

Disney+ has debuted the first trailer for Marvel’s animated series What if…?, which explores alternate versions of some of the MCU’s biggest moments. Featuring the voices of Chadwick Boseman, in what is officially his last role, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B Jordan, and Josh Brolin among others, the trailer offers a look at what fans can expect from the first animated MCU series. Inspired by the comic book line of the same name, What If…? is the third MCU show to debut this year. While most of the original actors return to reprise their respective roles—including Mark Ruffalo and Karen Gillan as well—it’s not clear if Robert Downey Jr. voices Iron Man. Back in late 2019, Jeff Goldblum told BuzzFeed that RDJ would be voicing the character, but he’s currently not listed as part of the cast on IMDB.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Lori Harvey Responds To Ex-Boyfriend Future’s Diss

Lori Harvey decided to keep it classy in her response to her ex-boyfriend Future’s diss toward her. The 37-year-old connected with Detroit, Michigan rapper 42 Dugg for the track “Maybach.” On the song, Future takes jabs at his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” Future raps during his verse, even repeating the line again a few bars later.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jack Black Falls Hard for Ice Cube's Mom in Oh Hell No

The combination of School of Rock star Jack Black and 22 Jump Street's Ice Cube is oh so good that it's incredible no one has thought of pairing them up before. Well, paired up they are for Sony Pictures' upcoming comedy Oh Hell No, which is set to be directed by Bad Trip helmer Kitao Sakurai, with Matt Tolmach producing through his Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy