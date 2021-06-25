Michael B. Jordan Almost Cancelled Due To Naming Controversy

Disney+ has debuted the first trailer for Marvel’s animated series What if…?, which explores alternate versions of some of the MCU’s biggest moments. Featuring the voices of Chadwick Boseman, in what is officially his last role, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B Jordan, and Josh Brolin among others, the trailer offers a look at what fans can expect from the first animated MCU series. Inspired by the comic book line of the same name, What If…? is the third MCU show to debut this year. While most of the original actors return to reprise their respective roles—including Mark Ruffalo and Karen Gillan as well—it’s not clear if Robert Downey Jr. voices Iron Man. Back in late 2019, Jeff Goldblum told BuzzFeed that RDJ would be voicing the character, but he’s currently not listed as part of the cast on IMDB.