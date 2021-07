Blue-chip consumer goods conglomerate 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is attracting some mixed analyst attention this morning. The equity is down 1.6% to trade at $196.63 at last check, after Credit Suisse downgraded it to "neutral" from "outperform." The analyst in coverage does not expect significant multiple expansion for the company, despite fundamental potential upside, as sentiment towards 3M becomes more balanced relative to the market. However, the brokerage firm also raised MMM's price target to $212 from $200.