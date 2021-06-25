The North Shore Drive Sports Podcast

The Washington Football Team will be run in part by QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2021, but he's not the future. No 38-year-old journeyman can be counted on long-term. Meanwhile, coach Ron Rivera and company must at some point see what Taylor Heinicke can do for the future. One game wasn't enough to name him the "next" Kurt Warner, but it was enough to allow him to fight for a shot at the starting role come 2022.