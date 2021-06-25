The North Shore Drive Sports Podcast

Robinson and the Bears haven't made significant progress toward a long-term contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero believes it's unlikely a deal gets done before the July 15 extension deadline for franchise-tagged players. Barring a last-minute agreement, Robinson will play out 2021 under a one-year, $17.98 million franchise tender, hoping to hit free agency next offseason. The Bears technically would have the option to tag him again, but it would cost at least $21.58 million -- a 20 percent raise from Robinson's 2021 salary. In any case, he's already signed the tag for this season, essentially ruling out a holdout as an option for leverage. Robinson will work with new QBs this summer, after the Bears brought in Andy Dalton and Justin Fields to replace Mitchell Trubisky.