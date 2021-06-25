Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The North Shore Drive Sports Podcast

By Joe Starkey
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers insider Brian Batko breaks down the release of David DeCastro — the biggest news of the week. Plus, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor joins the show to discuss Steelers training camp and to assign Taylor Swift songs to the players. At this point, we know what the Pirates are. So let's...

www.post-gazette.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Jaylen Twyman
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Ben Cherington
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#College Football Playoff#American Football#Steelers#Espn#Nittany Lion#The Supreme Court#Hawks#Sixers#Panthers#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
News Break
College Football
Related
NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers 90-in-90: CB Donte Vaughn

At a hair under 6’2 and weighing in around 210 pounds, Vaughn offers phenomenal size for a corner and fits the type of physical mold that former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley liked in his corners. With a new staff in place, it’ll be interesting to see if Vaughn is still thought of as highly as a developmental player.
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Is Ole Miss' Matt Corral A Sleeper QB for Washington To Watch?

The Washington Football Team will be run in part by QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2021, but he's not the future. No 38-year-old journeyman can be counted on long-term. Meanwhile, coach Ron Rivera and company must at some point see what Taylor Heinicke can do for the future. One game wasn't enough to name him the "next" Kurt Warner, but it was enough to allow him to fight for a shot at the starting role come 2022.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Rainout allows Pirates to save a reliever, paves way for Max Kranick

NEW YORK CITY — The Pirates would never want a game rained out, since doubleheaders are grueling, but they actually may end up benefiting from Thursday’s postponed game. Right-hander Max Kranick is in New York with the team. He is going to make his second MLB start in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets. He was originally supposed to start Friday’s game before the rain bunched the whole four-game series together.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

One big inning dooms the Pirates again as they lose 13-4 to Mets

NEW YORK — The Pirates have been unable to stop the bleeding in their last two games. On Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the Pirates allowed five runs in the sixth inning, then eight runs in the eighth inning en route to a blowout loss. On Friday, in a 13-4...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

With wild opportunity before him, Rodolfo Castro seizes the dream

NEW YORK CITY — Rodolfo Castro was living his dream even before Friday’s game. The 22-year-old infielder, who has spent most of the season in Class AA Altoona, has twice been called up to the majors for the Pirates. The first was in April. He played in one game against the Detroit Tigers, went 0-for-3, then was optioned back to the alternate training site five days after his call-up.
NFL247Sports

Jerry Rice raves about Brandon Aiyuk heading into 2021 NFL season

Despite only playing in 12 games last year in his rookie season due to injury, San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk still managed to post 60 receptions for 748 yards and five touchdowns. Now set to enter his second NFL season, Aiyuk recently received big props from the NFL’s all-time best wide receiver.
NFLUSA Today

Mekhi Becton ranked a top-10 tackle by ESPN

Mekhi Becton is only heading into his second season in the league, but he’s already considered one of the best at his position. A survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players ranked Becton the sixth-best tackle in the NFL, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. All participants of the survey voted for their top-10 players at every position, and the 22-year-old Becton rose as high as the second-best and fell to as low as the 12th-best.
NFLESPN

Colts OC Marcus Brady tasked with getting Carson Wentz back on track

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the start of Indianapolis Colts training camp less than a month away, there will be more eyes on the offense than on any other unit on the roster. Quarterback Carson Wentz, in his first season with the Colts, will be a focal point. And not on a weekly basis, but on a daily basis because of the importance of the position and lack of long-term stability since Andrew Luck retired some 23 months ago.
NFLUSA Today

Colts' Jacob Eason comes in at No. 20 in backup QB rankings

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason came in at No. 20 in CBS Sports’ backup quarterback rankings entering the 2021 season. “No career snaps means he’s still an unknown, but as a 2020 fourth-rounder with most of the requisite physical tools, he seems fairly well off in Frank Reich’s offense, though Indy might prefer a safer bet behind new starter Carson Wentz.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Do not overpay Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have until the July 15th deadline to sign their franchise-tagged player, in this case, wide receiver Chris Godwin, to a long-term deal, or they’ll have to wait until next offseason. The thing is, there is absolutely no reason for the Buccaneers to rush, or ultimately, overpay Godwin.
NFLCBS Sports

Bears' Allen Robinson: No extension in sight

Robinson and the Bears haven't made significant progress toward a long-term contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero believes it's unlikely a deal gets done before the July 15 extension deadline for franchise-tagged players. Barring a last-minute agreement, Robinson will play out 2021 under a one-year, $17.98 million franchise tender, hoping to hit free agency next offseason. The Bears technically would have the option to tag him again, but it would cost at least $21.58 million -- a 20 percent raise from Robinson's 2021 salary. In any case, he's already signed the tag for this season, essentially ruling out a holdout as an option for leverage. Robinson will work with new QBs this summer, after the Bears brought in Andy Dalton and Justin Fields to replace Mitchell Trubisky.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jordan Howard: On roster bubble

Howard is not assured of a spot with the Eagles, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Howard signed in April as the ostensible third back behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott before Philadelphia added Kerryon Johnson off the waiver wire and Kenneth Gainwell via the draft. The latter two are younger and have looked significantly better on the football field over the past couple of seasons. Nevertheless, Johnson has had issues staying healthy and Gainwell has yet to prove himself at the pro level, so this is a battle that will play out in training camp.
NFL247Sports

Deshaun Watson spotted training with Justin Fields, Jordan Love

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to train as if he'll play this season and was spotted this week alongside Green Bay's Jordan Love and Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields during a training exercise with Quincy Avery, Watson’s personal quarterback trainer. David Mulugheta, Watson’s agent, shared a video to his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy