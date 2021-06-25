Cancel
US inflation hits 13-year high amid fears Biden spending spree will overheat economy

By Tim Wallace
Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS inflation surged even further last month, raising fears that the world’s largest economy risks overheating as ultra-low interest rates and Joe Biden's extravagant spending plans pump up growth. Prices recorded their biggest jump since 2008 according to the Bureau of Economic Affairs, with an increase of 3.9pc on the...

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Covid#American#The Federal Reserve#Pantheon Macroeconomics#Fed#Republican Senate#The White House#Citi
