Dow Jones Rallies As Nike Surges 15% On Earnings; Tesla Stock Reverses Lower

Although investors rotated away from expensive technology stocks earlier this year to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery, the tech industry expected to be dominant in the foreseeable future on the back of a digital transformation across several sectors. Indeed, the industry has been witnessing renewed investor interest lately because of this. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality, low-priced tech stocks Rimini (RMNI), EMCORE (EMKR), and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) now. Let’s evaluate these names.Investors rotated away from expensive tech stocks earlier this year to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the recovering economy. However, investors’ interest in the tech stocks has been returning lately because a recognition has dawned that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, with the more contagious viral variants in the offing. Notably, Japan this week declared a state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.