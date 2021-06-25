Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Padalecki ‘Gutted’ By “Supernatural” News

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki played brothers together for fifteen years on The CW’s “Supernatural,” both of them proving integral to keeping that show going from 2005 right up to the finale last year. Both of them have now moved onto other projects – Padalecki is leading The CW’s...

www.darkhorizons.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Robbie Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videossacramentosun.com

Jensen Ackles teases 'Supernatural' prequel

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Hollywood star Jensen Ackles, after making amends with costar Jared Padalecki, recently teased his new 'Supernatural' prequel, titled 'The Winchesters'. According to US magazine, the star announced this sister show earlier this week. The prequel is set to follow John and Mary starting in 1972...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

9 Supernatural Stars Who Should Return For Jensen Ackles' Winchesters Spinoff

Supernatural came to a fairly definitive and and divisive end back in November 2020 after 15 seasons, but that long-running TV universe may already be returning to The CW in the form of a spinoff. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is developing a prequel that would center on John and Mary Winchester in the decades before Sam and Dean picked up the family business of saving people and hunting things. Fittingly called The Winchesters, the timeline presumably means that most Supernatural stars wouldn't be able to reprise their characters, but there are definitely some who could and should make an appearance in some form or other.
TV Seriesyounghollywood.com

"Supernatural" Spinoff In The Works -- Here's Everything We Know So Far!

( © Christopher Polk/Getty Images) "Supernatural" fans! Listen up! Jensen Ackles gifted a delightful surprise to his 2.7 million followers on Twitter last week when he announced that a spinoff of the long-runninghit show is in the works!. The show is still in the early stages of production, but we...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supernatural Spinoff Is Retconning A Big Part Of The Winchesters’ History

It’s something of an understatement to say that the reception to Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters has been decidedly mixed. Beyond the dubious validity of the story even being told, it also requires a significant retcon to even exist. At the very beginning of the series John knew nothing...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supernatural Fans Want Jeffrey Dean Morgan To Return In Prequel Series

The Supernatural fandom is still reeling from last week’s announcement that The CW is working on a spinoff of the recently concluded hit show. A prequel series titled The Winchesters is being developed, set to focus on the younger days of John and Mary Winchester, Dean and Sam’s parents. Jensen Ackles is on board as an exec producer, and he’ll also provide narration in character as Dean.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘Supernatural’ Prequel Series In Development

A Supernatural prequel series is currently in the works at The CW. The show hails from Jensen Ackles, who played older brother Dean in the original series, as well as his wife Danneel Ackles. According to Deadline, the project will focus on the Winchester parents, and will be titled The Winchesters. Jensen Ackles will also reprise his role of Dean, acting as the narrator of the series.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

How Many Seasons Of Supernatural Are There?

The tale of Sam and Dean Winchester and their hunt of supernatural beings began in 2005 when the show Supernatural first aired on the WB. Even after the WB changed into the CW, Supernatural continued its reign as one of the most beloved shows on the network with its mix of fantasy, mystery, and, of course, horror elements.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The scandal between Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki continues

The protagonists of Supernatural led a scandal due to the new spin-off of the series, of which Jensen Ackles is a part but Jared Padalecki is not. Sometimes social networks serve as an intimate diary to air personal problems. This is how Jared Padalecki showed his pain and anger at the new Supernatural project of which Jensen Ackles is a part, but not him. This scandal caught the attention of all fans, because the dear brothers exchanged some words through Twitter.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Sarah Wayne Callies on her new podcast Aftershock

Tai Freligh chats with Sarah Wayne Callies about her new scripted podcast Aftershock…. Aftershock is a co-production with Nomadic Engine and Salmira Productions. Starring Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break, The Walking Dead, Colony), David Harbour (Black Widow, No Sudden Move, Stranger Things) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen, Supernatural), Aftershock takes place in the wake of the largest earthquake in US history. Los Angeles lies in ruins, hundreds of thousands of people are dead or unaccounted for, and a mysterious island has risen up in the quake just off the coast of the city. The 10-part series will premiere with two episodes on July 14th, with a new episode going up weekly. Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh chatted with Sarah Wayne Callies about the new podcast, working with such amazing talent, and what the future has in store in terms of projects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy