Jumping the Fed tightening ship

FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P 500 powered higher after the daily pause, yet its solid gains don‘t have such a risk-on feel as the credit markets do. Depending on tech heavyweights for the lion‘s share of gains isn‘t though an immediate concern – the market breadth is slowly improving after value stocks were bombed out post-FOMC. Signs of life are returning, facilitated by the Fed‘s $8.1T and growing reasons to celebrate, so don‘t be spooked too many lower knots in VIX when there is no panic in the options arena either.

Lots of buyers on dips

Last week's bout of risk-aversion proved short-lived though more volatility likes lies ahead. The reflation trade looked like it was falling apart last week as reflected in the sharp decline in US Treasury bond yields and the shift out of value into big tech/growth stocks. The markets appeared to have increasingly absorbed the Fed's message that inflation increases will be transitory while a reversal of crowded market positioning in reflation trades exacerbated the moves. The malaise in markets coincided with several indicators revealing peak growth has passed and the rapid spread of the Delta variant globally.
Wall Street next week: Will good earnings be "good" enough?

1. HW: Will good earnings be “good” enough? We don’t know. How high will central bankers allow inflation to overshoot? 5% 7% 10%? We don’t know. "If I do the number-crunching, I put the market at about 4% overvalued. The upside potential between now and the end of 2021 is 0.4%, which is a pretty low number. You never get these numbers exactly right, but it's certainly not a very compelling number."
Is Stock Market Risk Increasing?

Last week almost ended poorly for the markets, after heavy selling last Thursday. On Thursday at 10 AM ET, advance/decline data showed there were 369 advancing issues and 2684 declining issues on the NYSE. The volume data was similarly one-sided, with 90% of the volume on the downside. The major...
US stocks trending lower hours before opening bell

U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of the Monday trading session on Wall Street. On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to a record 4,369.55, rebounding from the previous day's loss. About 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed higher. Banks, technology companies and industrial stocks...
US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures edge lower as focus turns to earnings, economic data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow down 0.46%, S&P off 0.25%, Nasdaq up 0.20%. July 12 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes edged lower on Monday after Wall Street rallied to new peaks in the previous session, with investors awaiting the start of the second-quarter earning season and a batch of economic data.
1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Morgan Stanley, Citigroup

Despite worries that the U.S. economic recovery might be losing steam, stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite all rallying to record closing highs. The week ahead is expected to be another busy one on Wall Street, given the...
The Two Most Important Charts in the Bond Market, According to Traders

It's been a rocky week for stocks as falling yields raised fears the global economic recovery from the pandemic will come in fits and starts. On Thursday, the 10-year yield touched 1.25%, its lowest level since February. The S&P 500 is set to close out the week barely positive. CNBC's...
US Stocks Rally to New Records; Cyclicals Lead as Bond Yields Bounce

US stocks rallied to new records Friday, with cyclicals and growth back in favor as buyers of Thursday's dip brushed off concerns about the spread of the more infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% to 4,369.55, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1% to 14,701.92 and the Dow Jones...
Reflation trade deflated but not defeated

The bond market finally won the tug-of-war in markets on Thursday as risk trades finally followed yields lower. Markets are back in risk-on mode with 10-year yields rebounding off their 200-DMA. (more on this below). AUD is the highest performer, followed by NZD and CAD with JPY losing against al currencies. The Canadian jobs report is due on Friday (more on CAD jobs and BoC in the final paragraph).
ETF Flows Reveal Investors' Shifting Market Sentiment

Exchange traded fund flows reveal investors are already prepping for a shift away from risky assets as equities trade toward record highs. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) experienced $3.9 billion in net outflows on Wednesday alone, the fund’s biggest outflow in two months, after the benchmark S&P 500 closed at record highs, Bloomberg reports.
Fed minutes tempers tightening expectations [Video]

Federal Reserve minutes from the June policy meeting stated that the committee’s standard of substantial further progress was generally seen as not having been met. Some members considered that they expected requirements for starting to decrease the pace of bond purchases would be satisfied earlier than expected, but there was a lack of consensus whether to slow Treasury buying at the same time as mortgage-backed securities.
Dollar Declines As Fed Tightening Prospects Recede After U.S. Jobs Data

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as an unexpected rise in the nation’s jobless rate for June reduced hopes for an early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Data from the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment spiked by 850,000...
Euro Weakens As Concerns Over Delta Virus Variant, Fed Tightening Weigh

The euro traded lower against its most major counterparts in the European trading session on Tuesday, as growing worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the virus and the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus made investors cautious. A spike in fresh COVID-19 cases across...
China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
European Stocks And Oil Retreat

European stock markets retreated on Monday, with investors banking profits after closing out last week with strong gains. Catching up with strong wins Friday also on Wall Street, Asian equities rallied Monday. Oil prices retreated following a two-day advance, on concerns that new virus spikes could dent demand for the...
CFTC Positioning Report: Net longs in the dollar in 13-month highs

Speculators added gross longs to their dollar positions for the third week in a row, taking the net position to the highest level since early June 2020. The upside in the US Dollar Index (DXY) was propped up by increased volatility and rising inflows into the safe haven universe. Of note is that the percentage of net longs on open interest climbed above the 20%, levels last seen in June 2020. Back to that period, DXY experienced quite a selloff from the 97.60 zone to the 92.60/92.00 range recorded in September 2020.

