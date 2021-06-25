Cancel
Marcus family commits $2.5M matching gift for ongoing renovations of performing arts center

By Margaret Naczek
The Marcus Corp. Foundation announced a $2.5 million matching gift to the Marcus Performing Arts Center to continue the facility's renovations, moving into phase 2 of the project. The Marcus Performing Arts Center recently completed the $4 million first phase of its master plan, which included updates to its largest...

