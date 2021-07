It’s hard to imagine a dog that doesn’t want playtime all the time, but they do exist! Since humans and canines have built strong bonds for centuries, we know each other well enough to honestly say, “Hey, I need some space.” Breeds that enjoy alone time tend to be more aloof and wary of strangers—which could also mean they’ve got strong protective instincts when it comes to keeping you safe. However, vigilant watchdogs aren’t automatically doting, affectionate cuddlers! It’s important to get to know—and respect—your dog’s boundaries. Being alone isn’t a bad thing, but teaching your dog how to exist safely by himself is a necessary part of puppy training. Two such breeds with independent personalities that will embrace alone time? The Afghan Hound and the Chow Chow.