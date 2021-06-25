Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

Free 52 oz. Chobani Oatmilk with new coupon at Food Lion

WRAL News
WRAL News
 16 days ago
Score a free 52 oz. Chobani Oatmilk from Food Lion with the new digital coupon!. Once you load the digital coupon to your MVP card, it is valid through July 1, 2021. You can find the coupon in the Food Lion Digital Coupons section on the Food Lion website or in their app.

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
30K+
Followers
31K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
#Food Lion#Food Drink#Mvp
