Philadelphia school board unanimously votes to rename elementary school after Fanny Jackson Coppin

(John Moore/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) After a unanimous vote, it was decided that Andrew Jackson Elementary School will change its name to Fanny Jackson Coppin Elementary School on July 1, according to FOX 29.

The Philadelphia Board of Education voted on Thursday after months of talks over changing the name to something that the school district said "spoke to the importance of education within the diverse community."

More than 1,100 families responded to a survey last spring and voted on four possible new names for the school. Fanny Jackson Coppin received the most votes.

Coppin was an enslaved servant in Washington D.C. before being freed as a child. She went on to become the second Black woman to graduate from college. From there she came to Philadelphia to work at the Institute for Colored Youth. She later became principal of that institution.

The school eventually moved to Delaware County and was renamed Cheyney University. It was the first higher education institution for African Americans.

The district now has to go through a five-part School Renaming Request Process, which includes input from the school’s community and superintendent.