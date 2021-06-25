Cancel
Dunham To Direct “Polly Pocket” Movie

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Collins is attached to star while Lena Dunham is set to write and direct a live-action feature film adaptation of the 1990s collectible miniatures brand “Polly Pocket” at Mattel Films and MGM. The story will follow a young girl and a pocket-sized woman (Collins) who form a friendship. Liz...

