N. Meck grad lands $10,000 scholarship from Dominion Energy
June 24. Alexa Brzoska, a North Mecklenburg High School grad from Cornelius, has received a $10,000 scholarship from Dominion Energy to attend Duke University. Sixty students from diverse backgrounds make up the first class of Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholars and will receive over $500,0000 to help pay for educational expenses as part of Dominion Energy’s larger commitment to African American and other underrepresented minority students.www.corneliustoday.com