Cornelius, NC

N. Meck grad lands $10,000 scholarship from Dominion Energy

By Newsroom
corneliustoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 24. Alexa Brzoska, a North Mecklenburg High School grad from Cornelius, has received a $10,000 scholarship from Dominion Energy to attend Duke University. Sixty students from diverse backgrounds make up the first class of Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholars and will receive over $500,0000 to help pay for educational expenses as part of Dominion Energy’s larger commitment to African American and other underrepresented minority students.

www.corneliustoday.com
