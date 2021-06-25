Don “Big Daddy” Mock, age 73, of Paducah passed away at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Lake Way Rehab Center. Don was of Baptist faith and retired from VMV Railroad where he served as an electrician and a laborer. Don’s hobbies included being a member of the IC Fishing Club, avid boater, loved University of Kentucky Basketball. He had a keen interest in Nascar and both of the Earnhardt drivers. He was a member of the Plain City Masonic Lodge #449 F & AM.