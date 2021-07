Flooding, baseball-sized hail and hurricane-force wind gusts, oh my! Yes, it was a couple of very active severe weather days July 9-10. A well-forecast upper-level disturbance deepened as it moved through a stubborn ridge in the West and into the Plains. Already working along a frontal boundary, strong thunderstorms quickly developed across Nebraska Friday, July 9, and clusters of storms continued south and east through Saturday, July 10, becoming much more isolated from Texas into the Lower Mississippi Valley July 11.