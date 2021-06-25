Cancel
Martin County, TX

41-year-old Antonio Perez Jr. died in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County (Midland, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
41-year-old Antonio Perez Jr. died in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County (Midland, TX)

On Wednesday, a two vehicle accident killed 41-year-old Antonio Perez Jr. from Lubbock in Martin County.

The fatal incident took place at around 4:40 a.m. in which two vehicles were involved. Antonio Perez was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 27-year-old Anthony Luna of Lubbock.

As per reports, the pickup truck struck an 18-wheeler on State Highway 349 north of Midland. Officers said that 53-year-old Adrian Sanchez of Fort Stockton driving an 18-wheeler did not yield the right of way as he was turning onto the highway from a private drive.

On arrival, authorities declared Perez deceased. Medics transported Luna to Midland Memorial Hospital while Sanchez remains uninjured. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation.

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

