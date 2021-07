The Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox will meet at the Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Royals are coming into this match with five straight losses. The team was swept by the Rangers in the previous series and ended the last meeting with a score of 1-4. Kansas City made 1 run, 8 hits, and 1 RBI in the game. Kelvin Gutierrez scored the point in the 5th inning. The Royals are 3rd in the AL Central standings with a record of 33-43.