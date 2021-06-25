Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester, NJ

LETTER: Farmland assessment program rewards for 'fake farmers'

newjerseyhills.com
 16 days ago

TO THE EDITOR: This letter is being written in response to a recent letter by Kurt Alstede, a farmer in Chester. I recently sent a letter, unfortunately it was more like a book than a letter, sorry about that, to the Observer- Tribune about a number of very well-to-do residents using the 1965 Farmland Assessment Law to avoid paying their fair share of taxes and passing their tax liability on to other property owners in the community to pay.

www.newjerseyhills.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, NJ
City
Mendham, NJ
City
Bedminster Township, NJ
Chester, NJ
Government
City
Chester, NJ
Mendham, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Weinberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#E Street Band#Property Taxes#The Observer Tribune#The Farmland Assessment#Farmland Assessed#The U S Golf Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Taxation
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...

Comments / 0

Community Policy