Liam Neeson says late wife Natasha Richardson didn't want him to play James Bond

By Lindsay Lowe
TODAY.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Neeson was apparently considered for the role of James Bond in the early ‘90s, but his late wife, Natasha Richardson, quickly shot down that possibility. “I know they were looking at various actors, and I apparently was among them,” Neeson, 69, said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Thursday. “However, my dear, departed wife did say to me … ‘Darling, if you’re offered James Bond and you’re going to play it, you’re not going to marry me.’”

