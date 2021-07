A devastating knee injury and the dominance of Justin Herbert stole the spotlight on what was shaping up to be one of the better rookie quarterback seasons in recent memory. The Bengals played fast and loose on offense as Burrow averaged over 40 attempts per game, which placed him right at the top of the NFL with Ben Roethlisberger. This style of play was forced upon the rookie as the run game couldn’t get much going, and the defense wasn’t reliable. Eventually the leaky line played a part in Burrow’s knee getting mangled and the Bengal season came to a crashing end.